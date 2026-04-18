Ramy Bensebaini News: Assists in 2-1 loss

Bensebaini assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hoffenheim.

Bensebaini assisted Serhou Guirassy in the 87th minute to bring the game back level at 1-1 before Hoffenheim scored a 95th-minute penalty. This was his first assist of the season, having also scored four goals this season. He provided an assist with his only chance created in the game, and this was his eighth game this season in which he has created a chance.