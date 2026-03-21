Ramy Bensebaini News: Converts two penalties
Bensebaini scored two goals from two shots while crossing twice (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hamburg.
Bensebaini entered the match at halftime and scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd and 84th minutes. The goals were the first since February 13th for the fullback as he's combined for three shots, eight clearances and three tackles over his last three appearances.
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