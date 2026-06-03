Ramy Bensebaini News: Makes bench Wednesday

Bensebaini (foot) was named on the bench for Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands but did not feature as the game did not require his introduction, with the focus firmly on building his fitness ahead of Algeria's World Cup opener.

Bensebaini had been sidelined in the final weeks of the club season with a foot issue, making his inclusion in the matchday squad a positive step in his recovery. The defender is expected to be an undisputed starter in Algeria's back line throughout the tournament and the coaching staff are managing his return carefully to ensure he is fully fit and sharp when their World Cup campaign gets underway.