Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini News: Own goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Bensebaini assisted once to go with an own goal, one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Barcelona.

Bensebaini's own goal is the lone blemish to an excellent Dortmund performance. Fortunately for him, blemish or not, Dortmund's team would have been eliminated from the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. Regardless, Bensebaini compensated for his own goal with an assist to one of Serhou Guirassy's hat-trick goals. Defensively, the center-back finishes his UCL campaign with 28 clearances, 16 interceptions and five blocks in 12 games.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now