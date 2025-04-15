Ramy Bensebaini News: Own goal and assist

Bensebaini assisted once to go with an own goal, one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Barcelona.

Bensebaini's own goal is the lone blemish to an excellent Dortmund performance. Fortunately for him, blemish or not, Dortmund's team would have been eliminated from the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. Regardless, Bensebaini compensated for his own goal with an assist to one of Serhou Guirassy's hat-trick goals. Defensively, the center-back finishes his UCL campaign with 28 clearances, 16 interceptions and five blocks in 12 games.