Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini News: Ready for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 5:03am

Bensebaini (foot) was named on the bench for Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands but did not feature as the game did not require his introduction, with the focus firmly on building his fitness ahead of Algeria's World Cup opener. According to Vladimir Petkovic, "Even though he hasn't played for three weeks, Bensebaini has worked a lot on the physical side with us, I have no doubts that he can start against Argentina."

Bensebaini had been sidelined in the final weeks of the club season with a foot issue, making his inclusion in the matchday squad a positive step in his recovery. The defender is expected to be an undisputed starter in Algeria's back line throughout the tournament and the coaching staff are managing his return carefully to ensure he is fully fit and sharp when their World Cup campaign gets underway.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
63 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 14, 2025
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023