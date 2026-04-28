Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini News: Scores and assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bensebaini scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), creating two chances, making four tackles (winning two) and four clearances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.

Bensebaini set up Maximilian Beier for the opening goal in the 8th minute before scoring himself in the 31st and leading Dortmund in tackles and clearances. The goal was the first since March 21st as Bensebaini has combined for three goal involvements, four shots, four chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
26 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 14, 2025
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 15, 2021