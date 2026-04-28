Ramy Bensebaini News: Scores and assists

Bensebaini scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), creating two chances, making four tackles (winning two) and four clearances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.

Bensebaini set up Maximilian Beier for the opening goal in the 8th minute before scoring himself in the 31st and leading Dortmund in tackles and clearances. The goal was the first since March 21st as Bensebaini has combined for three goal involvements, four shots, four chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.