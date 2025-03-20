Ramy Bensebaini News: Seeing less time

Bensebaini has only started in one of the club's last four matches, seeing 145 minutes of play during that span.

Bensebaini started as a regular starter this season but seems to have lost some of his minute recently, as he has seen limited time since returning from an injury in mid-February. He is still seeing starts here and there, but has definitely been hindered by the addition of Daniel Svensson. He should remain in a rotational role at minimal, but hope a starting spot comes again soon, starting in 23 of his 33 appearances this season.