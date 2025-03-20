Fantasy Soccer
Ramy Bensebaini

Ramy Bensebaini News: Seeing less time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Bensebaini has only started in one of the club's last four matches, seeing 145 minutes of play during that span.

Bensebaini started as a regular starter this season but seems to have lost some of his minute recently, as he has seen limited time since returning from an injury in mid-February. He is still seeing starts here and there, but has definitely been hindered by the addition of Daniel Svensson. He should remain in a rotational role at minimal, but hope a starting spot comes again soon, starting in 23 of his 33 appearances this season.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
