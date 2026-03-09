Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bensebaini will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Bensebaini picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga action and will miss Saturday's clash against Augsburg due to suspension. The defender has been a mainstay in the center of the back line for Dortmund this season, cementing himself in the starting XI and delivering consistent, reliable minutes. His absence forces a shake-up in the lineup, with Niklas Sule or Luca Reggiani likely to be the options to replace him during his ban.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini
