Ramy Bensebaini News: Suspension cleared
Bensebaini has served his one-match Bundesliga ban in Saturday's win over Augsburg.
Bensebaini will aim to regain a starting spot in the back line after being active over the previous six Bundesliga or European games before his ban. Luca Reggiani will be at risk of losing his place in the lineup with Bensebaini back. The Algerian has been reliable for defensive stats, averaging 4.4 clearances and 1.3 tackles per contest and earning seven clean sheets over 12 league starts this campaign.
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