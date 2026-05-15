Ran Binyamin News: Assists in 3-2 defeat

Binyamin assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 12th minute.

Binyamin started his fourth game of the season, all of which have come in a row, and he provided his second assist of the season, both coming in the last three games. He has created a chance in each of the last three games.