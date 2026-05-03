Ran Binyamin News: Provides assist in victory
Binyamin assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.
Binyamin set up Petar Musa's opener with a fine through ball in the 54th minute against the Red Bulls. The midfielder was deployed as a left wing-back during his second straight start, covering for the absence of Bernard Kamungo (lower leg). It was a solid all-around performance from Binyamin, who finished with six duels won, three fouls drawn and two tackles. Additionally, the assist marked his first goal involvement of the season.
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