Randal Kolo Muani News: Assists late
Kolo Muani assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.
Kolo Muani provided one assist late during Sunday's clash, setting up the tying goal for the draw. The striker really didn't get much done other than that, but it was a massive contribution as Tottenham find themselves thrust into a relegation fight. A point against the reigning champions could make a huge difference for Kolo Muani and co. at the end of the season.
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