Randal Kolo Muani News: Assists only goal in 1-0 win
Kolo Muani assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.
Kolo Muani was able to spin in the area and fed through Sergio Conceicao. This made it six goal involvements in his four Serie A matches since joining from PSG. This is also the third game in the last four where he has had two shots on target.
