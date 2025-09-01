Kolo Muani was born in Bondy and joined Nantes' academy in 2015 before making his professional debut in 2018. After a loan at Boulogne, he established himself as a starter, scoring 23 goals across two full seasons and winning the Coupe de France before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he netted 23 times in 2022\/23. He signed with PSG in 2023, registering 11 goals and 7 assists in 54 games and winning a domestic treble, then spent the second half of 2024\/25 on loan at Juventus with 10 goals and 3 assists in 22 matches. A France international since 2022, he has 31 caps, 9 goals, and played in the 2022 World Cup, scoring in the semifinal and assisting in the final. He will now discover the Premier League with the Spurs under new coach Thomas Frank.