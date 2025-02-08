Randal Kolo Muani News: Logs another brace

Kolo Muani scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 win versus Como.

Kolo Muani may have played only three games since joining Juventus, but he is already proving to be a revelation in the Italian league. Kolo Muani has logged back-to-back braces, giving him 80 percent of the five goals he has already recorded for Juve. This is a significant contrast to his 2023-24 and 2024-25 Ligue 1 seasons, which saw him score six and two goals in double-digit games respectively.