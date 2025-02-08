Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Randal Kolo Muani headshot

Randal Kolo Muani News: Logs another brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Kolo Muani scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 win versus Como.

Kolo Muani may have played only three games since joining Juventus, but he is already proving to be a revelation in the Italian league. Kolo Muani has logged back-to-back braces, giving him 80 percent of the five goals he has already recorded for Juve. This is a significant contrast to his 2023-24 and 2024-25 Ligue 1 seasons, which saw him score six and two goals in double-digit games respectively.

Randal Kolo Muani
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now