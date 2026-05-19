Randal Kolo Muani News: Poor in Tuesday's loss

Kolo Muani generated four crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.

Kolo Muani started his sixth consecutive match Tuesady and had another quiet performance. Though he recorded four crosses, none of them were threatening and he failed to create a chance or even attempt a shot. In his last six starts he's now totaled four shots (one on target) and three chances created without a goal contribution. With the relegation battle coming down to the final match Sunday versus Everton, it would not be surprising if he is moved to the bench given his poor run of form.