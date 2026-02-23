Randal Kolo Muani News: Scores in Sunday's loss
Kolo Muani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal.
Kolo Muani scored an unassisted goal in the 34th minute, just two minutes after Arsenal opened up the scoring. He found the back of the net again in the 53rd minute, but it was called off by VAR due to a slight push in the buildup. It marked Kolo Muani's first Premier League goal despite this being his 19th appearance, so even though it came in a loss it was still an important moment for him. He'll look to build off this performance Sunday at Fulham, although the return of Richarlison threatens to take him out of the starting XI.
