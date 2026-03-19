Randal Kolo Muani headshot

Randal Kolo Muani News: Scores opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kolo Muani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Kolo Muani scored a header in the 30th minute assisted by Mathys Tel, a goal which gave Spurs a glimmer of hope to pull off the comeback. He was fairly silent throughout the rest of the match though as he only took one other shot and did not create a chance in his full 90 minutes of action. His Champions League campaign has come to an end, and he finished with four goals and two assists across nine appearances (five starts).

Randal Kolo Muani
Tottenham Hotspur
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