Randal Kolo Muani News: Stifled by Atalanta

Kolo Muani drew two fouls and had one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Kolo Muani tried to get something going in the first portion of the match but then disappeared as Atalanta took control of the proceedings. He got off to a brilliant start after switching sides but has now failed to score in six straight matches, providing an assist and posting 10 shots (five on target), seven key passes and two crosses (zero accurate). His main rival for minutes Dusan Vlahovic hasn't been better, though.