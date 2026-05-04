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Randal Kolo Muani News: Two shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Kolo Muani recorded two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (two accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Kolo Muani took two shots in Sunday's win, putting one on target for the first time since Feb. 22. He also recorded two accurate crosses on the attack. While it was not an amazing individual performance from him, he and the whole team played well on the attack and with an energetic press, and new manager Roberto De Zerbi appears to like what Kolo Muani offers on the right wing. He was subbed off in the 67th minute for Djed Spence.

Randal Kolo Muani
Tottenham Hotspur
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