Randall Leal News: Features off bench

Leal (knee) came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against New England, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Leal missed the last contest against the Bulls due to a knee injury that turned out to be minor since he featured in Wednesday's clash against New England for almost 25 minutes. He is an option for DC United moving forward, although he is expected to remain a bench option just like the majority of the season so far.