Randy Nteka Injury: Available, uncertain to make squad

Nteka (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Alaves, according to manager Inigo Perez, per Jesus Garzon Lopez of Union Rayo. "Randy is available. He has a medical discharge. We'll see if he can be summoned or not."

Nteka looks to be fit again but is still questionable to play Saturday, as he has not yet been fully integrated and is uncertain to make the squad list. This will leave him as a late call for the contest, likely meaning he won't see the start either way.