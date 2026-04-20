Randy Nteka Injury: Not spotted in training
Nteka (undisclosed) did not train with his teammates Monday and is a doubt for Thursday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Grada.
Nteka's absence from Monday's team training session adds yet another name to a growing list of fitness concerns for Rayo heading into the clash against the Catalans. The forward had stepped into the starting lineup for the last fixture after mostly operating as a bench option, and if he cannot be cleared for Thursday, Jorge De Frutos is expected to take on the striker role for manager Inigo Perez's heavily depleted side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Nteka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Nteka See More