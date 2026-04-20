Randy Nteka Injury: Not spotted in training

Nteka (undisclosed) did not train with his teammates Monday and is a doubt for Thursday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Grada.

Nteka's absence from Monday's team training session adds yet another name to a growing list of fitness concerns for Rayo heading into the clash against the Catalans. The forward had stepped into the starting lineup for the last fixture after mostly operating as a bench option, and if he cannot be cleared for Thursday, Jorge De Frutos is expected to take on the striker role for manager Inigo Perez's heavily depleted side.