Randy Nteka Injury: Picks up injury

Nteka (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's match against Espanyol, according to manager Inigo Perez. "[Randy] is injured and will not be there [Thursday]."

Nteka was not in training this week, and that will lead to his absencr Thursday, struggling with an undisclosed injury. The club will therefore do without less depth than usual, as that is his main role, earning a single goal in 10 appearances (one start) this campaign. A return will likely take more than the few days leading up to Sunday's match, likely doubtful for the contest against Real Sociedad as well.