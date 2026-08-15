Randy Nteka News: Limited impact as starter
Nteka recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.
Nteka got the starting nod ahead of Alemao, but he didn't have a big impact upfront. It wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the bench for the clash against Alaves on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Nteka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Nteka See More