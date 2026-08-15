Randy Nteka headshot

Randy Nteka News: Limited impact as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Nteka recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

Nteka got the starting nod ahead of Alemao, but he didn't have a big impact upfront. It wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the bench for the clash against Alaves on Thursday.

Randy Nteka
Rayo Vallecano
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