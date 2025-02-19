Randy Nteka News: Limited impact in defeat

Nteka had one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Barcelona.

Perhaps it was a poor game script, or perhaps it was a case of simply being outclassed. Whichever way one looks at it, Nteka was a non-factor in Real Vallecano's loss to Barcelona on Monday. In 61 minutes played, he lost the most duels of any player in the match with 10, had just one touch in the opposition's box, and failed to convert his only chance. Since scoring a brilliant brace off the bench against Girona on January 26, Nteka has failed to seize the opportunity of starting Vallecano's next two La Liga matches. He will hope for another chance this Saturday against Villarreal.