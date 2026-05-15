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Randy Nteka News: Misses penalty Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Nteka recorded two shots (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Nteka had a golden chance to give Rayo the lead in the first half, but his penalty rattled the post when Stole Dimitrievski was beaten. Nteka has scored his two goals this season when coming off the bench, as his production as a starter has been minimal. It wouldn't be shocking if he heads to the bench to face Villarreal on Sunday.

Randy Nteka
Rayo Vallecano
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