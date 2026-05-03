Randy Nteka News: Scores off bench in win

Nteka (undisclosed) scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Nteka replaced Sergio Camello in the second half and quickly made the score sheet through a slightly deflected shot during the 73rd minute Sunday. The Angola international had been a doubt for this game after managing a minor issue, though he recovered just in time to make the squad. Having scored twice over his last three matches played, he could emerge as an interesting offensive option, potentially operating in the No. 10 role while Isi Palazon serves a seven-game La Liga ban.