Randy Nteka headshot

Randy Nteka News: Scores winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Nteka scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Elche.

Nteka was the hero for Rayo Vallecano, as he came off the bench to add fresh legs on offense and ended up scoring the game-winner. This was Nteka's first goal of the season, and with no starts this season, his fantasy upside will be minimal going forward.

Randy Nteka
Rayo Vallecano
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