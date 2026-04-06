Randy Nteka News: Scores winning goal
Nteka scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Elche.
Nteka was the hero for Rayo Vallecano, as he came off the bench to add fresh legs on offense and ended up scoring the game-winner. This was Nteka's first goal of the season, and with no starts this season, his fantasy upside will be minimal going forward.
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