Randy Nteka News: Scores winning goal in rare start

Nteka scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Deportivo Alaves.

Nteka bounced back from the penalty miss in his last start against Valencia in the best possible way, scoring the winning goal to secure the three points for his side. The forward has been earning increased minutes in the league recently as the team's focus shifts toward the Conference League, a welcome opportunity for a player who spent a large portion of the season either injured or on the bench. Nteka ends his league campaign with three goals from 13 appearances and just three starts, a modest but promising return given the difficulties he has faced throughout the season.