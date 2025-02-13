Fantasy Soccer
Randy Nteka headshot

Randy Nteka News: Signs until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Nteka has agreed to a new contract with Rayo Vallecano until 2028, according to the club.

Nteka is sticking around Rayo for the next few seasons, with the attacker signing until 2028 on Thursday. He has started in nine of his 17 appearances for the club this season, signing in more of a rotational role since signing with the club in 2022. He will hope to only see that role grow over his contract, hopeful to find a starting role at some point.

Randy Nteka
Rayo Vallecano
