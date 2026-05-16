Rani Khedira Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Khedira (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Augsburg due to a slight knock, the club posted.

Khedira ends his time at Union Berlin on an unfortunate note, missing the final fixture of the season through injury. The midfielder bows out having produced a career-best campaign with five goals, one assist, 26 crosses, 59 tackles, 37 interceptions and 67 clearances across 32 Bundesliga appearances, leaving a lasting impression during what has been a significant final chapter of his Union Berlin story. His focus will now be to be fully fit to feature for Tunisia at the World Cup.