Rani Khedira News: Assists in 3-1 loss

Khedira assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to FC Heidenheim.

Khedira assisted Leopold Querfeld for his team's only goal as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Heidenheim. This was the midfielder's first assist of the season, having already scored five goals in the campaign. The assist came from his only chance created. He has only created a chance in 12 games this season, creating more than one chance twice.