Rani Khedira headshot

Rani Khedira News: Joins World Cup training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Khedira (undisclosed) has arrived at the Tunisia training camp for the World Cup, according to Issa Said of Africa Soccer.com.

Khedira ended the season on the sidelines after a knock left him out for the season finale. However, the midfielder already seems to be nearing full fitness again after the short break, as he quickly joined his national team's training camp after the season. He is set to be a key midfielder for the team and is set to be a starter, so his availability in training already is bright, likely to start from the beginning of the tournament. That said, he is coming off a solid season where he recorded five goals and one assist in 32 appearances with Union Berlin.

Rani Khedira
Union Berlin
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