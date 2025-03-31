Rani Khedira News: Scores in 2-1 away win

Khedira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Khedira scored his team's first goal as they went to a 2-1 victory. The goal came from his only shot on target of the season and he was also crucial to the defensive effort of the team, winning four of his seven tackles, making three interceptions and two clearances.