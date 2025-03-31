Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rani Khedira headshot

Rani Khedira News: Scores in 2-1 away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Khedira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Khedira scored his team's first goal as they went to a 2-1 victory. The goal came from his only shot on target of the season and he was also crucial to the defensive effort of the team, winning four of his seven tackles, making three interceptions and two clearances.

Rani Khedira
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now