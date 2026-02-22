Rani Khedira headshot

Rani Khedira News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Khedira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Khedira scored the lone goal in the match for the close 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. This was his second goal scored in four matches, recording five shots with seven interceptions, putting him at five goals on the season.

Rani Khedira
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
