Rani Khedira News: Scores in win
Khedira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Khedira scored the lone goal in the match for the close 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. This was his second goal scored in four matches, recording five shots with seven interceptions, putting him at five goals on the season.
