Ranko Veselinovic headshot

Ranko Veselinovic Injury: ACL tear confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Veselinovic (knee) suffered an ACL tear during Saturday's one-all draw with St. Louis, Vancouver confirmed.

Veselinovic was examined after the injury and it appears the worst case scenario was confirmed. The defender will be out for the remainder of the season. It's a brutal turn for the defender, who was playing a large role in an excellent Whitecaps season. Tristan Blackmon is back from injury and should return to the starting XI.

Ranko Veselinovic
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
