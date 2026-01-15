Veselinovic suffered an ACL tear back in July against St. Louis and has since then been recovering from the issue. The center-back is progressing well in his rehabilitation since he is set to join the team for the pre-season training camp in Spain with the aim to be back available for the first part of the season. Veselinovic was an undisputed starter in the backline for the Whitecaps prior to his injury and will likely claim a similar role once fully back fit if he can find back his level after such a long injury.