Ranko Veselinovic headshot

Ranko Veselinovic Injury: Present in partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Veselinovic (knee) is working individually as he nears his recovery from an ACL tear, according to Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.

Veselinovic will likely continue to make a gradual return to normal training and may be ready for game action later in the campaign. However, having failed to play since July 19, he could need more time to readapt while hoping to avoid a physical setback. Meanwhile, Tristan Blackmon, Mathias Laborda and possibly Sebastian Schonlau (calf) will be options in the middle of the back line.

Ranko Veselinovic
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
