Ranko Veselinovic Injury: Recovery timeline revealed
Veselinovic (knee) is expected to miss around eight to 12 weeks dating back to the injury he sustained in late July, Har Johal of Daily Hive reports.
The defender suffered a left knee injury against Minnesota United on July 29, and while no timeline was given at first regarding his potential absence, it has now been revealed that he's in line to miss between two and three months. This means Veselinovic could return sometime between late September and early-to-mid October, depending on his recovery. Ralph Priso, Mathias Laborda and Tristan Blackmon should continue to be in the mix to provide cover at center-back as long as Veselinovic remains sidelined.
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