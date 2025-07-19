Ranko Veselinovic Injury: Suffers injury in draw

Veselinovic left with an apparent muscular problem during Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Diego FC.

Veselinovic was unable to continue playing after 34 minutes of play Saturday. The defender, who has started in eight of the last nine league games, is now a doubt for the next fixture versus Sporting Kansas City. Belal Halbouni subbed on for him, and a no longer injured Tristan Blackmon returned to the bench in San Diego, so one of them might be chosen if the Serbian is ruled out.