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Ranko Veselinovic News: On bench against Rapids

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Veselinovic (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Colorado Rapids.

Veselinovic has increased his workload in training recently and is finally able to play a role after recovering from a serious ACL injury. While he's unlikely to start in the short term, the defender will likely be gradually reintroduced to the rotation, threatening Tristan Blackmon's and Mathias Laborda's positions. Last season, the Serbian averaged 4.4 clearances and 1.0 interceptions per game.

Ranko Veselinovic
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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