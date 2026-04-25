Ranko Veselinovic News: On bench against Rapids

Veselinovic (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Colorado Rapids.

Veselinovic has increased his workload in training recently and is finally able to play a role after recovering from a serious ACL injury. While he's unlikely to start in the short term, the defender will likely be gradually reintroduced to the rotation, threatening Tristan Blackmon's and Mathias Laborda's positions. Last season, the Serbian averaged 4.4 clearances and 1.0 interceptions per game.