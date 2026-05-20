Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer News: Moves to Mainz

Konigsdorffer has completed a transfer to Mainz from Hamburger, according to his new club.

Konigsdorffer is switching teams this offseason but will remain in Germany, as the forward signs with Mainz for the foreseeable future. This comes after a decently successful first season in the Bundesliga in the 2025/26 season with Hamburger, notching five goals in 33 appearances (29 starts). That said, a starting role likely won't follow to Mainz, although he should see some opportunities to win over the spot, with Phillip Tietz as his main rival at forward.