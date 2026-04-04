Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer News: Nets against Augsburg

Konigsdorffer scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's match against Augsburg.

Konigsdorffer found the back of the net in the 60th minute while tying for the team-high in shots as of his substitution in the 67th. The goal was the first since February 14th for the forward as he's combined for five shots over his last three league appearances as a locked in starter for Hamburg.