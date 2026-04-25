Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer News: Runner up in multiple stats
Konigsdorffer took two off target shots, crossed twice (one accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim.
Konigsdorffer was held off the scoresheet, but was active in attack as he finished with the second most shots, crosses and chances created on the team. The forward has combined for seven shots, three chances created and three crosses over his last three appearances.
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