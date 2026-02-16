Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer News: Two goals in home win

Konigsdorffer scored two goals to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Union Berlin.

Konigsdorffer scored the first and third goals for Hamburg as they went on to win 3-2. He has now scored four goals, three of which have come in the last two matches. He has now started five games in a row, having been on the bench several times in the November and December period. He took seven shots in the match, his most of the season and his first time with more than five.