Raoul Bellanova News: Assists in home win
Bellanova assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.
Bellanova created Mateo Retegui's opener in the third minute with his seventh assist in the season. The midfielder had a pretty quiet outing stat-wise after that, though. That was his 28th start in 36 appearances for Atalanta since transferring from Torino.
