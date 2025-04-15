Fantasy Soccer
Raoul Bellanova headshot

Raoul Bellanova News: Assists in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Bellanova assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Bellanova created Mateo Retegui's opener in the third minute with his seventh assist in the season. The midfielder had a pretty quiet outing stat-wise after that, though. That was his 28th start in 36 appearances for Atalanta since transferring from Torino.

Raoul Bellanova
Atalanta
