Raoul Bellanova News: Assists only goal in game

Bellanova assisted Ederson for the only goal of the game, which saw them defeat Milan 1-0 away from home. This was his eighth assist assist he has provided of the season and has assisted in back-to-back games for the first time since November. This was also the first time in the last 10 matches that he has created two or more chances.