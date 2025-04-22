Fantasy Soccer
Raoul Bellanova headshot

Raoul Bellanova News: Assists only goal in game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Bellanova assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win versus AC Milan.

Bellanova assisted Ederson for the only goal of the game, which saw them defeat Milan 1-0 away from home. This was his eighth assist assist he has provided of the season and has assisted in back-to-back games for the first time since November. This was also the first time in the last 10 matches that he has created two or more chances.

