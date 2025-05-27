Raoul Bellanova News: Assists opening goal in final game

Bellanova provided one assist and created three chances during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Parma in the final game of the season.

Bellanova delivered the cross that led to Daniel Maldini's first goal in the 32nd minute. He was active on the right flank and contributed on both ends of the pitch. Bellanova had a complete season with Atalanta as he appeared in 42 games and finished with one goal and nine assists across all competitions, setting a new career high in assists with two more than last year in Serie A.