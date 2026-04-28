Raoul Bellanova News: Modest output in Cagliari fixture

Bellanova drew two fouls and registered two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and two clearances in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Cagliari.

Bellanova drew his second start in a row filling in for Lorenzo Bernasconi (knee), who might miss all the remaining matches, and provided some punch off the wing. He'll compete with Nicola Zalewski going forward. He has tallied seven crosses (two accurate), three tackles (two won) and three interceptions in his last five appearances (three starts).